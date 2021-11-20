Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,910,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $457.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $322.50 and a 12-month high of $459.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

