Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 52.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $119.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,443 shares of company stock worth $39,332,858. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

