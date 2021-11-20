Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.30 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

