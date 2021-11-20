Haynes International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Haynes International stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $554.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Haynes International will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

