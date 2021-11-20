Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) & Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) Head to Head Analysis

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) and Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Hayward shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hayward and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayward 12.20% 21.99% 7.98% Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hayward and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayward $875.40 million 7.22 $43.30 million N/A N/A Generation Next Franchise Brands $18.40 million 0.00 -$18.96 million N/A N/A

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hayward and Generation Next Franchise Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayward 0 2 7 0 2.78 Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hayward presently has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.45%.

Summary

Hayward beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. engages in the development and operation of retail platforms and related technology through franchise, licensing, wholesale, and corporate-owned business models. It operates through the following segments: Reis & Irvy’s; Print Mates, Inc.; and 19 Degrees, Inc. The Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. segment represents the sale of frozen yogurt and ice cream robots, franchise fees, royalties, location fees, and product rebates. The Print Mates, Inc. offers instant printing of photographs from touchscreen kiosks. The 19 Degrees, Inc. acts as a management company for 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC. The company was founded by Nicholas Yates on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

