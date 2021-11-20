HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 704 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

