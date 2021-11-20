HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,566 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,029,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,261,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

