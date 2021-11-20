HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 65,539 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNMR opened at $14.50 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200 in the last 90 days.

DNMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

