Head-To-Head Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) vs. Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outlook Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.61%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.82%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 33.13 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 220.50 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.58

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49%

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

