Head-To-Head Comparison: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) versus Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners Y presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reinvent Technology Partners Y is more favorable than Ebix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Ebix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ebix $625.61 million 1.71 $92.38 million $2.35 14.75

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A Ebix 7.60% 14.12% 6.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ebix beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services. The Insurance Exchanges channel includes software, setup, customization, transaction processing, maintenance, and hosting services. The Risk Compliance Solutions channel comprises of certificates of insurance and consulting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.

