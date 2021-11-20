Head-To-Head Review: Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) versus Its Competitors

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Formula Systems (1985) to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Formula Systems (1985) pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Formula Systems (1985) lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion $46.78 million 37.95 Formula Systems (1985) Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.96

Formula Systems (1985)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985). Formula Systems (1985) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985)’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Formula Systems (1985) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) Competitors 331 1441 2327 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Formula Systems (1985)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Formula Systems (1985) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.29% 4.70% 2.06% Formula Systems (1985) Competitors -3.09% -4.17% 6.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) competitors beat Formula Systems (1985) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

