Head-To-Head Survey: Braveheart Resources (RIINF) vs. The Competition

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Braveheart Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Braveheart Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources Competitors 796 3507 3782 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Braveheart Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braveheart Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Braveheart Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

Risk & Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 -$5.62 million -1.58 Braveheart Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.53

Braveheart Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Braveheart Resources competitors beat Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

