Head to Head Survey: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) vs. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 89.19%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.24%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78% ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 3.59 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -44.98 ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 26.40 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -25.14

ClearPoint Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearPoint Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

