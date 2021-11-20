Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.37.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,732. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

