HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HDELY stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

