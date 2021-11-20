Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 88,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

