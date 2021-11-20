Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $11,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $7,235,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,136,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.