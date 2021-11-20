Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

K stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,334 shares of company stock worth $20,890,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.