Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after buying an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $210.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.33 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

