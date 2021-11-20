Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWN stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

