Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 25,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 88,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 31,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $440.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.