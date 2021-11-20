Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

