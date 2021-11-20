Hertz Network Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $70,513.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,357.79 or 0.07334481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,369.77 or 0.99923654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.