Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.80 and last traded at $98.28. Approximately 4,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.