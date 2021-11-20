Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Down 35.1% in October

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. 16,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,117. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a PE ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Highway has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Highway by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highway during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Highway by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

