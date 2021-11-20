Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in October

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$32.00 during trading hours on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

