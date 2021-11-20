Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $402.38

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $402.38 and last traded at $396.18, with a volume of 7711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $844.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.28 and its 200-day moving average is $317.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
