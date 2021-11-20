Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $402.38

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $402.38 and last traded at $396.18, with a volume of 7711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $844.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.28 and its 200-day moving average is $317.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 346.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 107.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

