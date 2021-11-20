Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Posts Earnings Results

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 178,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,682. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

