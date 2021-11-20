Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.59

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLLY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,093,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,781,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile (NYSE:HLLY)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

