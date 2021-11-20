Homology Medicines, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Homology Medicines in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $295.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.