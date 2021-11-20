Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.98 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Honda Motor stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

