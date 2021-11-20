Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 20488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Specifically, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $266,670.

Get Honest alerts:

HNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,196,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.