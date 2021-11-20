Hord Market Cap Hits $13.30 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Hord has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $468,834.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00090982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.15 or 0.07363520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.37 or 1.00151803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

