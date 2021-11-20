Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $433,791.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HDSN stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 72.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 382.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,565,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

