Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $433,791.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HDSN stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.23.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
