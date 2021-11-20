Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets raised Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

HUFAF opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

