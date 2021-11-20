Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Huntsman stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $343,189,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $53,439,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

