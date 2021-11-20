i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.
Shares of IIIV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 409,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $716.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.