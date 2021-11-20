i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 409,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $716.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

