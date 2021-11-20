i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $21.19

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $24.95. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 4,815 shares changing hands.
IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.
The company has a market cap of $716.63 million, a P/E ratio of -65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.