i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $21.19

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $24.95. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 4,815 shares changing hands.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

The company has a market cap of $716.63 million, a P/E ratio of -65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

