IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

