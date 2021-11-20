IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $223.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

