IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

