IFG Advisory LLC Buys 11,110 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $157,106. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSK opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

