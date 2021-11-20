IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,021,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,373,139 shares of company stock valued at $109,442,192 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.