IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $568.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.70 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.