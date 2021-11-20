IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

