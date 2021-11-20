IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 296,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.27 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

