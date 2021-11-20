IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

