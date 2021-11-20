IFP Advisors Inc Buys 8,981 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 361,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

