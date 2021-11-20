IFP Advisors Inc Has $609,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

