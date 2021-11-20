IFP Advisors Inc Has $677,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Chubb by 64.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

